Search operation continues to find persons missing in Tarbaila Lake

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Rescue workers and local volunteers failed to recover any of the victims that were reported missing in Tarbaila tragic boat capsize incident.

Search operation continued on the third day of the tragic incident in which a overloaded boat sink in Tarbaila Lake. Among the onboard 23 are still missing and search operation is still continue to fish out their bodies.

It is worth mentioning that a boat carrying 35-40 passengers capsized in Tarbaila Lake three days back. Majority of the passengers were from Kala Dhaka and were en-route to Haripurt.

Besides Army divers, Rescue 1122 teams of Haripur, Nowshera, Peshawar and local volunteers are also busy in searching the missing persons while large numbers of family members of ill-fated passengers are still encamped near site of the incident.