Search Operation Continues To Recover Missing Persons From Raghagan Dam

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 08:30 PM

Search operation continues to recover missing persons from Raghagan Dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Rescue Services (1122) continued their search operation for the 3rd consecutive day on Friday to recover missing persons in Raghagan Dam incident.

According to Rescue1122, sixty workers including 25 divers and teams from Bajaur, Peshawar, Swat and Lower Dir are participating in search operation.

As many as 11 persons were recovered from the dam among which four were pronounced dead, six are under treatment in the hospital while one person has been discharged.

Rescue services said that efforts were underway to recover three missing persons. Director General Rescue1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed is personally monitoring the operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

