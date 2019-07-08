UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Search Operation Continues To Trace Missing Persons Of Tarbela Lake Incident

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:09 PM

Search operation continues to trace missing persons of Tarbela Lake incident

Secretary Relief, Settlement and Rehabilitation Abid Majeed and Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmed, Monday visited site of ill-fated boat which capsized last week in Tarbela Lake carrying 40 passengers and inspected ongoing rescue operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Relief, Settlement and Rehabilitation Abid Majeed and Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmed, Monday visited site of ill-fated boat which capsized last week in Tarbela Lake carrying 40 passengers and inspected ongoing rescue operation .

Secretary Relief Abid Majeed said that 30 divers, two water rescue vans and two ambulances were taking part in rescue operation.

In the rescue operation, 16 persons were rescued and only four dead bodies including three children were recovered from the lake so far.

The search operation to trace 20 missing drowned passengers is still continuing for the last six days.

He said that most area of the lake has been searched out and the team is continuing line search, open and diving search to recover missing persons. He said that all resources would be utilized to find missing persons at the earliest.

On the directives of the provincial government, special arrangements have been made to facilitate families of the missing passengers and camp has been established to provide them timely information about search operation.

Related Topics

Dead Missing Persons Water SITE Rescue 1122 All From Government

Recent Stories

PM Imran wants independent judiciary to investigat ..

17 minutes ago

Visit to Gilgit, Shandur not included in PM's enga ..

49 seconds ago

Mitsotakis becomes Greece's new PM on vow to end e ..

50 seconds ago

Ukrainian Prosecutors Initiate Treason Case Over P ..

52 seconds ago

India's Kohli happy for Sharma to take the spotlig ..

55 seconds ago

UAE spends AED65.74 billion on social benefits in ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.