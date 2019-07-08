Search operation continues to trace missing persons of Tarbela Lake incident

Secretary Relief, Settlement and Rehabilitation Abid Majeed and Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmed, Monday visited site of ill-fated boat which capsized last week in Tarbela Lake carrying 40 passengers and inspected ongoing rescue operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Relief, Settlement and Rehabilitation Abid Majeed and Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmed, Monday visited site of ill-fated boat which capsized last week in Tarbela Lake carrying 40 passengers and inspected ongoing rescue operation .

Secretary Relief Abid Majeed said that 30 divers, two water rescue vans and two ambulances were taking part in rescue operation.

In the rescue operation, 16 persons were rescued and only four dead bodies including three children were recovered from the lake so far.

The search operation to trace 20 missing drowned passengers is still continuing for the last six days.

He said that most area of the lake has been searched out and the team is continuing line search, open and diving search to recover missing persons. He said that all resources would be utilized to find missing persons at the earliest.

On the directives of the provincial government, special arrangements have been made to facilitate families of the missing passengers and camp has been established to provide them timely information about search operation.