Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers to be launched again by tomorrow

The son of missing climber Ali Sadpara says that aircraft C-130 is being used for search operation today and many points are being marked through the technology.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2021) Sajid Ali Sadpara said that search operation would be started again by 11 am tomorrow.

“For land operation, teams will be departed today if the traces are found,” said Sajid Ali Sadpara.

