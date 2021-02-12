UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Search Operation For Ali Sadpara, Foreign Climbers To Be Launched Again By Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:01 PM

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers to be launched again by tomorrow

The son of missing climber Ali Sadpara says that aircraft C-130 is being used for search operation today and many points are being marked through the technology.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2021) Sajid Ali Sadpara said that search operation would be started again by 11 am tomorrow.

He said that aircraft C-130 was being used for search operation today and many other places would be spotted today with the help of technology.

“For land operation, teams will be departed today if the traces are found,” said Sajid Ali Sadpara.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Technology

Recent Stories

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

30 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

10 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.