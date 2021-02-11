Search operation for Ali Sadpara, other climbers on K2 could be extended to 60 days

(@fidahassanain)

Gilgit-Balistan Tourism Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan says that search activities can only be initiated after tracing exact location or imaginary sign of the missing clibers in a meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2021) The search operation for missing climber Ali Sadpara and his team members who had been on K2 mission could be extended to 60 days, the sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that Porters were also on the ground for the search mission.

Ali Sadara and two foreign mountaineers who had been on mission to climb K2 had been declared missing.

Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan said: “Search activities can only be initiated after tracing exact location or imaginary sign of the missing climbers in a meeting,”.

He said: “ The search operation is likely to be extended up to 60 days. The embassies of both foreign nationals have also been taken on board for search activities and assistance in the form of international rescue climbers,”.

On other hand, Gilgit Baltistan Home Secretary Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that Forward Looking Infrared Radar (FLIR) mission launched was launched at 11:30 on Thursday (today) to search the missing climbers Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two other foreign mountaineers.

FLIR, typically used on military and civilian aircraft, is a thermographic camera that senses infrared radiation. According to some reports, a search operation was launched by Pakistan Air Force C-130 (Forward Looking Infra Radar Radar) to find the missing climbers. The three of them were last seen at the Bottleneck barely 400 metres below the summit of K2, which is also known as the Savage Mountain.