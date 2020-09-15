Search operation for arrest of main accused in motorway rape case

FAISALABAD, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The police here conducted search operation in Tandlianwala and Sammundri areas for the arrest of main accused of Lahore motorway rape incident.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary, various police teams along with Elite force, Dolphin force, CIA staff and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials conducted search operation in various localities of Tandlianwala and Sammundri alongside M-III motorway.

The teams checked dozens of suspects through biometric identification system in order to arrest the main accused. However, no arrest in this regard had been reported so far.