UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Search Operation For Missing Climbers Suspended Due To Bad Weather: GB Tourism Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:55 PM

Search operation for missing climbers suspended due to bad weather: GB Tourism Minister

The search operation for missing Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his team members Jon Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile has been suspended for the time being due to bad weather conditions in the Karakoram mountain range

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The search operation for missing Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his team members Jon Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile has been suspended for the time being due to bad weather conditions in the Karakoram mountain range.

Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Tourism and sports Raja Nasir Ali said in a tweet that the weather conditions for the next one week on K2 mountain was not good.

He said whenever the weather was favorable, the search for missing climbers would be resumed.

He informed that Ali Sadpara's two relatives and expert climbers Akbar and Imtiaz had to stop the ground search due to severe weather conditions.

According to Raja Nasir, the provincial government with the help of Federal government was striving to search the missing climbers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Sports Nasir Iceland Chile Government

Recent Stories

Zubaida Parveen appointed as SSP Patrolling Police ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs PC to submit plan regarding ..

4 minutes ago

Court accepts Rs 1.2 bln plea bargain of accused

4 minutes ago

152 more health workers vaccinated against corona

8 minutes ago

AG GB calls on chief secretary

8 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Defends Russia Tri ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.