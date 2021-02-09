Search operation for missing climbers suspended due to bad weather: GB Tourism Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The search operation for missing Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his team members Jon Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile has been suspended for the time being due to bad weather conditions in the Karakoram mountain range.

Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Tourism and sports Raja Nasir Ali said in a tweet that the weather conditions for the next one week on K2 mountain was not good.

He said whenever the weather was favorable, the search for missing climbers would be resumed.

He informed that Ali Sadpara's two relatives and expert climbers Akbar and Imtiaz had to stop the ground search due to severe weather conditions.

According to Raja Nasir, the provincial government with the help of Federal government was striving to search the missing climbers.