Search operation for six missing people continues in River Sutlej

(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The search operation for six missing people in River Sutlej was continued on Sunday on the fourth day of boat tragedy.

According to Rescue-1122 media coordinator, the district administration of Okara, rescue teams of Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, army and al-Khidmat foundation were taking part in the search operation.

However, the missing persons have not yet been found.