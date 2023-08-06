Open Menu

Search Operation For Six Missing People Continues In River Sutlej

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Search operation for six missing people continues in River Sutlej

OKARA, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The search operation for six missing people in River Sutlej was continued on Sunday on the fourth day of boat tragedy.

According to Rescue-1122 media coordinator, the district administration of Okara, rescue teams of Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, army and al-Khidmat foundation were taking part in the search operation.

However, the missing persons have not yet been found.

