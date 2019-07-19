UrduPoint.com
Search Operation In City In Lahore

Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:51 PM

The police Friday conducted a search operation around important offices and public places in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The police Friday conducted a search operation around important offices and public places in the city.

On the instructions of DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan, heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and the police participated in the search operations.

The police checked suspects in various parts of the city and conducted biometric identifications through the latest devices.

According to the spokesperson of the police, the operation was a part to create a sense of security among the citizens besides maintaining law and order in the provincial capital.

More Stories From Pakistan

