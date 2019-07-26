UrduPoint.com
Search Operation In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:29 PM

Search operation in city Lahore

The police Friday conducted a search operation at important offices and public places in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The police Friday conducted a search operation at important offices and public places in the city.

On the instructions of DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan, heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, security agencies and the police participated in the search operations.

The police checked suspects in various parts of the city and conducted biometric identifications through the latest devices.

According to a spokesperson for the police, the operation was part to create a sense of security among the citizens besides maintaining law and order in the provincial capital.

