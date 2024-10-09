Search operation in FIEDMC area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The district police conducted a search operation in the Faisalabad Industrial

Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) to beef up security of

foreigners.

The SHO FIEDMC police station supervised the search operation in which teams of

special branch, the CTD, CPO Security Branch and Elite Force participated.

The police checked 35 houses thoroughly in addition to conducting verification of

70 people and checked record of 10 vehicles, a spokesman for the police said

on Wednesday.