Search Operation In FIEDMC Area
Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The district police conducted a search operation in the Faisalabad Industrial
Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) to beef up security of
foreigners.
The SHO FIEDMC police station supervised the search operation in which teams of
special branch, the CTD, CPO Security Branch and Elite Force participated.
The police checked 35 houses thoroughly in addition to conducting verification of
70 people and checked record of 10 vehicles, a spokesman for the police said
on Wednesday.
