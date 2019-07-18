Search operation in Tarbaila Dam Lake futile after passage of 16 days

After passage of 16 days of continuous search, Pakistan Navy divers and Rescue 1122 team failed to find any missing person of boat accident from Tarbail Dam Lake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :After passage of 16 days of continuous search, Pakistan Navy divers and Rescue 1122 team failed to find any missing person of boat accident from Tarbail Dam Lake.

The boat was capsized near village Berge district Haripur in Tarbaila Dam Lake where 23 passengers of the boat are still missing and the searching teams have failed to find any of the missing people.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the divers have combed almost every part of the lake but found nothing and started again the search of the lake where 30 rescue workers, two water rescue vans and two ambulances were taking part in the search operation.

On the other side, the inflow of water from River Indus is increasing day by day which is also creating a problem for searchers and the capsized boat has also been completely drowned in the lake water.

On 3rd July a passenger boat with 35-40 people on board, capsized owing to storm near village Barg Dakhli Keh. The boat was heading towards Haripur from Kaladhaka, most of the passengers on the boat were from Kala Dhaka.

Rescue 1122 could found only 4 dead bodies including three children from the lake while more than 20 people are still missing. After failing in search operation by Rescue 1122 and other district administration decided to request Pakistan Navy which is still futile