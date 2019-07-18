UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Search Operation In Tarbaila Dam Lake Futile After Passage Of 16 Days

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:22 PM

Search operation in Tarbaila Dam Lake futile after passage of 16 days

After passage of 16 days of continuous search, Pakistan Navy divers and Rescue 1122 team failed to find any missing person of boat accident from Tarbail Dam Lake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :After passage of 16 days of continuous search, Pakistan Navy divers and Rescue 1122 team failed to find any missing person of boat accident from Tarbail Dam Lake.

The boat was capsized near village Berge district Haripur in Tarbaila Dam Lake where 23 passengers of the boat are still missing and the searching teams have failed to find any of the missing people.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the divers have combed almost every part of the lake but found nothing and started again the search of the lake where 30 rescue workers, two water rescue vans and two ambulances were taking part in the search operation.

On the other side, the inflow of water from River Indus is increasing day by day which is also creating a problem for searchers and the capsized boat has also been completely drowned in the lake water.

On 3rd July a passenger boat with 35-40 people on board, capsized owing to storm near village Barg Dakhli Keh. The boat was heading towards Haripur from Kaladhaka, most of the passengers on the boat were from Kala Dhaka.

Rescue 1122 could found only 4 dead bodies including three children from the lake while more than 20 people are still missing. After failing in search operation by Rescue 1122 and other district administration decided to request Pakistan Navy which is still futile

Related Topics

Accident Dead Storm Pakistan Navy Water Dam Dhaka Haripur July Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

37 minutes ago

UAE achieves excellence in various international i ..

54 minutes ago

Eight killed, 30 injured in roof collapse in Orkza ..

2 minutes ago

Elections programme of Sharjah Consultative Counci ..

1 hour ago

NAB being used as tool for political revenge, says ..

2 minutes ago

Warsaw Confirms Russian President Not Invited to 8 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.