Search operation in Westridge areas conducted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Potohar division police Thursday carried out search operation in the jurisdiction of the Westridge police station.

According to the police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in the Kachha stop and adjoining areas.

The station house officer Westridge, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operation.

During the operation, the police searched 127 houses, interrogated 256 people while the bio data of 79 tenants was also collected.

Superintendent of Police Potohar, Tasawar Iqbal said the operation was launched to purge the area from criminals, aimed to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain the law and order situation.