Search operation launched in Bangash Colony; 27 arrested for violating renting law

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Bangash Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai police station to ensure law and order during Muharram ul Harram, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, Ladies police and IT experts under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Ziauddin conducted an operation in the area and searched 200 houses besides checking 60 tenants and 112 persons.

He said that 27 violators of Punjab renting law were sent behind the bars.

According to Superintendent Police, Rawal, the search operation was conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders to ensure law and order during Muharram.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.