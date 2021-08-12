UrduPoint.com

Search Operation Launched In Bangash Colony; 27 Arrested For Violating Renting Law

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Search operation launched in Bangash Colony; 27 arrested for violating renting law

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Bangash Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai police station to ensure law and order during Muharram ul Harram, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, Ladies police and IT experts under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Ziauddin conducted an operation in the area and searched 200 houses besides checking 60 tenants and 112 persons.

He said that 27 violators of Punjab renting law were sent behind the bars.

According to Superintendent Police, Rawal, the search operation was conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders to ensure law and order during Muharram.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law And Order Police Station Rawalpindi Criminals Muharram

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

1 minute ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

9 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

13 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.