Search operation launched in Choki Hamidan, adjoining areas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi have launched a search operation in Choki Hamidan and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station to ensure law and order and net the outlaws, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO, Naseerabad Police Station conducted an operation in the area and searched 28 houses besides checking several persons.

According to Superintendent of Police, Potohar, the search operation was conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders and ensure law and order.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.