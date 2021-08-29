UrduPoint.com

Search Operation Launched In Choki Hamidan, Adjoining Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

Search operation launched in Choki Hamidan, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi have launched a search operation in Choki Hamidan and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station to ensure law and order and net the outlaws, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO, Naseerabad Police Station conducted an operation in the area and searched 28 houses besides checking several persons.

According to Superintendent of Police, Potohar, the search operation was conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders and ensure law and order.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Rawalpindi Criminals

Recent Stories

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

13 minutes ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

58 minutes ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

58 minutes ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory P ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certifi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.