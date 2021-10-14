Search operation launched in Chungi No. 22, adjoining areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Thursday launched a search operation in Chungi No. 22 and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of R. A. Bazar Police station.

A police spokesman on Thursday said heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of Station House Officer R.A.Bazar conducted operation in the area and searched 19 houses besides checking 11 tenants and 31 persons.

According to Superintendent of Police, Potohar, the search operations were being conducted to net criminals, proclaimed offenders and ensure law and order.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.