Search operation launched in Dhoke Kamal Din

On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, police on Saturday launched a search operation in Dhoke Kamal Din and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, police on Saturday launched a search operation in Dhoke Kamal Din and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation in the area and searched 45 houses, 25 shops and checked particulars of 25 tenants. Several persons were also interrogated, he added.

He said, search operations were being conducted under National Action Plan to net criminals and lawbreakers.