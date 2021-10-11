UrduPoint.com

Search Operation Launched In Faizabad, Adjoining Areas

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Monday launched a search operation in Faizabad and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police station to ensure law and order and net the outlaws, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad conducted operation in the area and searched 40 shops, three hostels and five hotels besides checking of 185 persons.

According to Superintendent Police, Rawal, the search operations were being conducted to net criminals, proclaimed offenders and ensure law and order.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.

