Search operation launched in Gawalmandi, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Police on special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Wednesday launched a search operation in Gawalmandi and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of City Police station to ensure law and order and net the outlaws, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO City conducted operation in the area and searched 152 houses besides checking 49 tenants and 275 persons.

According to Superintendent Police, Rawal, the search operations were being conducted to net criminals, proclaimed offenders and ensure law and order.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.