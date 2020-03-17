UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Search Operation Launched In Ghari Afghana, Adjoining Areas Of Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:39 PM

Search operation launched in Ghari Afghana, adjoining areas of Rawalpindi

Wah Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas on Tuesday launched special search operation in Ghari Afghana and adjoining areas in its jurisdiction and arrested six persons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Wah Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas on Tuesday launched special search operation in Ghari Afghana and adjoining areas in its jurisdiction and arrested six persons.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force and Ladies police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali conducted search operation in the area and searched 80 houses while over 315 persons were interrogated and checked.

The police recovered three rifles, two pistols and dozens rounds from the possession of the arrested accused.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

ESMA achieves significant change in consumer cultu ..

40 minutes ago

Govt starts crackdown against hoarding masks: Sind ..

34 seconds ago

German Disease Control Authority Raises Coronaviru ..

36 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Latvia Rises to 49 - H ..

37 seconds ago

Issues of traders to be resolved: Deputy Commissio ..

39 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 17 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.