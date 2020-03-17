Search operation launched in Ghari Afghana, adjoining areas of Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Wah Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas on Tuesday launched special search operation in Ghari Afghana and adjoining areas in its jurisdiction and arrested six persons.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force and Ladies police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali conducted search operation in the area and searched 80 houses while over 315 persons were interrogated and checked.

The police recovered three rifles, two pistols and dozens rounds from the possession of the arrested accused.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.