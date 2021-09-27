Search operation launched in Kacha Stop, adjoining areas

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Monday launched a search operation in Kacha Stop and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police station to ensure law and order and net the outlaws, said a police spokesman

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Westridge conducted operation in the area and searched 40 houses besides checking 55 persons.

According to Superintendent Police, Potohar, the search operations were being conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders and ensure law and order.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.