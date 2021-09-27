UrduPoint.com

Search Operation Launched In Kacha Stop, Adjoining Areas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 07:24 PM

Search operation launched in Kacha Stop, adjoining areas

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Monday launched a search operation in Kacha Stop and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police station to ensure law and order and net the outlaws, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Monday launched a search operation in Kacha Stop and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police station to ensure law and order and net the outlaws, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Westridge conducted operation in the area and searched 40 houses besides checking 55 persons.

According to Superintendent Police, Potohar, the search operations were being conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders and ensure law and order.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Rawalpindi Criminals

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Speaker of Iraq&#039;s House of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Speaker of Iraq&#039;s House of Representatives discuss boost ..

11 minutes ago
 EU Envoys to Agree on Extension of Chemical Weapon ..

EU Envoys to Agree on Extension of Chemical Weapons Sanctions on September 29 - ..

2 minutes ago
 VC Samreen Hussain plants tree

VC Samreen Hussain plants tree

2 minutes ago
 India facilitator of terrorists in region: Governo ..

India facilitator of terrorists in region: Governor

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court grant's exemption to Khusheed Shah's ..

Supreme Court grant's exemption to Khusheed Shah's wives from hearing in assets ..

8 minutes ago
 4 private member bills smoothly sail through Senat ..

4 private member bills smoothly sail through Senate

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.