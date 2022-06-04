Search operation launched in Lalkurti area

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Lalkurti and its adjoining areas, said a police spokesman on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Lalkurti and its adjoining areas, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that heavy police contingent, elite force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police along with officials of Civil Line police conducted search operations in and around Lalkurti.

The police searched a total of 99 houses and collected date of 23 tenants and 119 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district to ensure law and order.