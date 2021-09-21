Search operation launched in Raja Akram Colony, adjoining areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi have launched a search operation in Raja Akram Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police station to ensure law and order.

A police spokesman informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of Station House Officer Civil Line conducted operation in the area and searched 146 houses besides checking 32 tenants, and 193 persons.

According to Superintendent of Police, Potohar, the search operations were being conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders and ensure law and order.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.