Search operation launched to detect illegal foreigners in DG Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The divisional administration decided to hold search operations for detecting illegal foreigners, particularly those belonging to Afghanistan on the direction of the Punjab government.

The decision was taken in a video-link meeting presided over by Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood with officials of the concerned departments including DCs and RPO Sajjad Hussain participating in the event.

The landlords involved in providing shelter and those backing the foreigners through financial sport would also be taken to task, said the Commissioner.

He ordered to employ of modern tools for identifying the illegal residents in every part of the division.

The undocumented foreigners would be shifted to holding areas turned into guest houses.

The commissioner asked the officials to extend every facility in the guest houses.

Nasir Mehmood referring order of CM Punjab directed the staff to help out foreigners maximum level until they were deported from the country.