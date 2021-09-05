UrduPoint.com

Search Operation Launches In Lalazar, Gulistan Colony, Adjoining Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 08:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi have launched search operations in Lalazar, Gulistan Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah and Civil Line Police stations to ensure law and order.

A police spokesman said heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of Station House Officers of Morgah and Civil Line conducted operations in the area and searched 91 houses besides checking 58 tenants, five shops and 137 persons.

According to Superintendent Police Potohar, the search operations were being conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders and ensure law and order.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.

