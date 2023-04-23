Search operation underway to recover six persons from Kandkot outlaws: Police

KANDKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Kandkot police on Saturday conducted raids in different parts to arrest the robbers who have abducted six persons from the Oghee Laroo area of district Kandkot, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), reported.

On a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation to nab the culprits who have taken away the six citizens for looting purposes.

The outlaws were seen running towards Kacha, and the police team are trying to nab them, Police sources stated.

Police parties are chasing the robbers for the safe recovery of six locals, SSP Shabbir Ahmad Saeed added.