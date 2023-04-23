UrduPoint.com

Search Operation Underway To Recover Six Persons From Kandkot Outlaws: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Search operation underway to recover six persons from Kandkot outlaws: Police

KANDKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Kandkot police on Saturday conducted raids in different parts to arrest the robbers who have abducted six persons from the Oghee Laroo area of district Kandkot, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), reported.

On a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation to nab the culprits who have taken away the six citizens for looting purposes.

The outlaws were seen running towards Kacha, and the police team are trying to nab them, Police sources stated.

Police parties are chasing the robbers for the safe recovery of six locals, SSP Shabbir Ahmad Saeed added.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau From

Recent Stories

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow w ..

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow with Shabab Al Ahli in the lead

12 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no casualties reported

12 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wish ..

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival cup begins tomorrow at Toulou ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.