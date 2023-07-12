Open Menu

Search Operations Carried Out In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Search operations carried out in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have conducted search operations in different areas of city and held 03 for violating renting laws here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, City police station, Morgah Police station and others carried out operations.

Those who were arrested on violation of renting laws were identified as Farhan, Shahid and Azhar.

During the search operations, district police, elite force, lady police and other law enforcement agencies participated.

Divisional SPs said that the purpose of the search operations to net the criminal elements.

