Search Operations Conducted, 06 Suspects Held

Published November 09, 2023

Search operations conducted, 06 suspects held

Police have conducted search operations in Waris Khan, Saddar Barooni , Airport and adjoining areas and arrested six suspects here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Police have conducted search operations in Waris Khan, Saddar Barooni , Airport and adjoining areas and arrested six suspects here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, operations were conducted and inspected 126 houses, 72 shops, besides checking 283 persons, and collected data of 25

tenants.

The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

