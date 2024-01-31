Search operations conducted for peaceful polls in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Tank police are taking tangible measures to ensure a secure and peaceful environment in the district for the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8.

As part of efforts, the district police, the Counter Terrorism Department(CTD) police and security forces on Wednesday conducted a large-scale joint search and strike operation within the limits of Gul Imam police station.

According to the district police spokesman, the operation involved raids on possible hideouts of terrorists, thorough checking of individuals and vehicles at various locations, and aerial surveillance of miscreants using drone cameras.

The law enforcers also took several suspicious individuals into custody for interrogation.

DSP Rural Alamgir Khan emphasized that police operations against anti-social elements would continue in line with directives of the District Police Officer(DPO) Iftikhar Ali Shah to ensure a peaceful and stable environment for the upcoming general elections.

He said no compromise would be made on security and Tank Police was taking all necessary measures to ensure peaceful conduct of elections in the district.

