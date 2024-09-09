Search operations conducted in bid to maintain law&order

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Police have conducted search operations in City, Morgah, R.A Bazzar, Chuntra and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations conducted search operations and inspected 56 houses, 80 shops, 3 hotels, collected data of 12 tenants besides checking 250 persons.

The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.