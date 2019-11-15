UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Search Operations Conducted In City Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:48 PM

Search operations conducted in City Lahore

Lahore Police on Friday conducted search operations around sensitive areas of the city and other important offices and public places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Lahore Police on Friday conducted search operations around sensitive areas of the city and other important offices and public places.

Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, Police Responce Unit (PRU), Elite Force security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. The police checked all suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

The ongoing search operations are aimed at creating a sense of security among citizens and maintaining law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, security of the mosques and other religious places including Imambargahs remained tightened on the eve of Jumatul Mubarik in the metropolis.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan has issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements. All SPs, DSPs and sub ordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all these religious places.

Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive Mosques and Imam Bargahs. Police checked all the vehicles including suspicious persons at Entry and Exit points of the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order Vehicles Alert All

Recent Stories

PM Khan appreciates Pakistan army for national sec ..

13 minutes ago

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 24th November

20 minutes ago

Diaspora community playing a key role in creating ..

35 minutes ago

NUST crosses “500 patents filed and 100 patents ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan has set on journey to prosperity after s ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslatvisit Port Casab ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.