Search operations conducted in City Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Lahore Police on Friday conducted search operations around sensitive areas of the city and other important offices and public places.

Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, Police Responce Unit (PRU), Elite Force security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. The police checked all suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

The ongoing search operations are aimed at creating a sense of security among citizens and maintaining law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, security of the mosques and other religious places including Imambargahs remained tightened on the eve of Jumatul Mubarik in the metropolis.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan has issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements. All SPs, DSPs and sub ordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all these religious places.

Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive Mosques and Imam Bargahs. Police checked all the vehicles including suspicious persons at Entry and Exit points of the city.