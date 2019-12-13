UrduPoint.com
Search Operations Conducted In City Lahore

Search operations conducted in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore police on Friday conducted search operations around sensitive areas of the city and other important offices and public places.

A heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU), Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations.

The police checked all suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and the latest android devices.

The ongoing search operations were being conducted to create a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, security of the mosques, Imambargahs and other religious places remained tightened on Friday.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed issued directions to all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

All SPs, DSPs and subordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured security arrangements at all religious places.

