Search Operations Conducted In Dheri Hassanabad, Adjoining Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The police on Monday, under the National Action Plan, conducted a search operations in Dheri Hassanabad and adjoining areas to arrest criminals and proclaimed offenders, the spokesperson said.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Civil Line police conducted search operations in and around Dheri Hassanabad.

Moreover, data was collected from a total of 99 houses, 23 tenants and 21 shops. Around 290 suspects were questioned during the operation.

