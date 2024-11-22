Search operations conducted in different areas to net criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Race Course, R.A.Bazar, and Taxila police stations to net the criminals.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police checked 92 houses, 46 shops, three hotels, tenants and nearly 185 individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.