Search Operations Conducted In Lahore City Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 07:07 PM

Lahore police on Friday conducted a search operation around sensitive areas of the city including consulates and other important offices and public places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore police on Friday conducted a search operation around sensitive areas of the city including consulates and other important offices and public places.

Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the operations. Lahore Police checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

According to a spokesperson for Lahore Police, the search operations were conducted to create a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, security of mosques and other religious places including Imambargas remained tightened during Juma (Friday) prayers, as DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had issued directions to all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Police checked all vehicles and suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city.

