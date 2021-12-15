UrduPoint.com

Search Operations Conducted In New Town, Ganjmandi Vicinity

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:25 PM

Search operations conducted in New Town, Ganjmandi vicinity

On the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani, search operations were carried out in different areas of Rawal Town here Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :On the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani, search operations were carried out in different areas of Rawal Town here Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, New Town police conducted search operation in Faizabad and surrounding areas.

Similarly, Ganjmanid Police carried out search operation in Akal Garh and surrounding areas.

During the search operations, a total of 80 houses were searched and collected data of 20 tenants and 350 individuals were questioned.

SP Rawal Town Zia-ud-Din Ahmed said that the search operations were aimed at rooting out criminal elements.

He said that it is prime responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

