Search operations conducted in provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Lahore police on Friday conducted search operations around sensitive areas of the city along with other important offices and public places.

Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and police participated in the search operations.

The police checked all suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

The ongoing search operations were conducted to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, security of the mosques and other religious places including Imambargahs remained tightened today in the metropolis, as DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Police checked all the vehicles including suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city.