Search Operations Conducted In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Search operations conducted in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Police, on the special directives of City Police Officer CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, launched a search operation in different areas on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was supervised by the SSP Operation in an effort to curb crime.

Police and other law enforcement agencies carried out search operations in Rawat, Morgah and its surrounding areas.

Police questioned 350 persons and checked 145 houses, hotels, motels and vehicles. However, no arrests have been made during the search operation, he added.

