Search operations conducted in various areas, 582 suspects questioned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have conducted search and combing operations in different areas here on Tuesday to maintain law and order situation, police spokesman said.

The operation was carried out on the direction of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari to ensure law and order. Search operations were conducted in different areas of Civil Lines, Race Course Jatli, Rawat and Dhamyal.

He said that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials conducted search operations.

A total of 150 hotels, collected data of 35 tenants, 4 hotels and 582 suspects were questioned during the operation. According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.