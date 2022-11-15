Search operations conducted in various areas to ensure law and order

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday conducted search and combing operations in various areas to ensure law and order in the district.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was carried out at the direction of City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.

Search operations were conducted in different areas of Ganjmandi, Bani, Sadiqabad, Airport, Cantt and Morgah.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch, and Ladies Police carried out the operations. A total of 253 houses, 81 shops, 12 hotels, two plazas, and four flats were searched while data was collected from 115 tenants and 689 suspects were questioned.

The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.