Search Operations Conducted In Various Areas To Ensure Law And Order

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 07:54 PM

Search operations conducted in various areas to ensure law and order

Rawalpindi police Monday conducted search operations in a bid to maintain law and order in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi police Monday conducted search operations in a bid to maintain law and order in the city.

According to police spokesperson, the operations were conducted in the jurisdiction of City, Ganjmandi, Waris Khan, Ratta Amral, Chontra, Saddar Berooni, Dhamyal, Jatli, and Mandra police stations.

During the operation police searched 143 houses, 124 shops, collected data of 30 tenants’ and questioned more than 300 individuals.

The local police, the Elite Force, Lady Police, and other law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.

Divisional SPs stated that the purpose of the operations was to root out criminal activity and that such efforts would continue under the National Action Plan.

