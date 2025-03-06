Search Operations Conducted In Various City Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Police have conducted search operations in various city areas to keep a close watch on criminals and lawbreakers.
According to the Police spokesman, the search operation was carried out in the areas of Police Station City, Ratta Amral, Pirwadhahi and Ganjmandi areas.
He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.
During searching, the data of tenants, shops, junkyards and warehouses were checked.
