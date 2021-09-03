Search operations launched in Gulistan Colony, Dhoke Kashmirian & suburb areas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi have launched search operations in Gulistan Colony, Dhoke Kashmirian and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Line and Airport Police Stations to ensure law and order and net the outlaws, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO, Civil Line and Airport Police Stations conducted operations in their respective areas and searched 313 houses besides checking particulars of 153 tenants.

Police also checked as many as 508 individuals during the search operations.

According to Superintendent Police, Potohar, the search operations were being conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders and ensure law and order.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.