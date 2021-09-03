UrduPoint.com

Search Operations Launched In Gulistan Colony, Dhoke Kashmirian & Suburb Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:05 PM

Search operations launched in Gulistan Colony, Dhoke Kashmirian & suburb areas

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi have launched search operations in Gulistan Colony, Dhoke Kashmirian and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Line and Airport Police Stations to ensure law and order and net the outlaws, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi have launched search operations in Gulistan Colony, Dhoke Kashmirian and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Line and Airport Police Stations to ensure law and order and net the outlaws, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO, Civil Line and Airport Police Stations conducted operations in their respective areas and searched 313 houses besides checking particulars of 153 tenants.

Police also checked as many as 508 individuals during the search operations.

According to Superintendent Police, Potohar, the search operations were being conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders and ensure law and order.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Rawalpindi Gulistan Criminals Airport

Recent Stories

Law ministry refers 2nd draft of 'GB Constitutiona ..

Law ministry refers 2nd draft of 'GB Constitutional Package' to Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Rwp Police set up anti-harassment, violence cell f ..

Rwp Police set up anti-harassment, violence cell for women in Women Police Stati ..

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 12 more patients, infects 1,121 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 12 more patients, infects 1,121 others

2 minutes ago
 Members KP Assembly asked to ensure timely presenc ..

Members KP Assembly asked to ensure timely presence in House

2 minutes ago
 Court announce jail sentence to accused in Safa Go ..

Court announce jail sentence to accused in Safa Gold Mall case

7 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes bill to establish two new unive ..

KP Assembly passes bill to establish two new universities in Swat

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.