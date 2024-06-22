Search operations launched to uphold law, order

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Police have conducted search operations in Kalar Syedan, Kahuta and adjoining areas in a bid to maintain law and order here on Saturday.

A police spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

During the search operation, a total of 34 houses, and nine shops were searched while 69 suspects were questioned.

The spokesman said that the search operations were being conducted regularly under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district to ensure law and order.