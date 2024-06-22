Search Operations Launched To Uphold Law, Order
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Police have conducted search operations in Kalar Syedan, Kahuta and adjoining areas in a bid to maintain law and order here on Saturday.
A police spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.
During the search operation, a total of 34 houses, and nine shops were searched while 69 suspects were questioned.
The spokesman said that the search operations were being conducted regularly under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district to ensure law and order.
Recent Stories
PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja
IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget for FY2024-25
Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners
Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL punishes eight consumers for illegal use of metres53 seconds ago
-
WASA sets up Monsoon Control Cell56 seconds ago
-
Rs 150 bln allocated for Kissan Card1 minute ago
-
Five suspects apprehended involved in double murder case1 minute ago
-
Indian PM Modi's visit intends to hoodwink global community: Maulana Barkati1 minute ago
-
SP Rawal holds “Khuli Katchery” to address public grievances1 minute ago
-
CM condemns blast in Kurram11 minutes ago
-
Punjab to set up Enforcement Authority to check hoarding, profiteering: Maryam11 minutes ago
-
PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja20 minutes ago
-
RDMC sets up RO plant in Nok Chah village of Chaghi district21 minutes ago
-
5 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents21 minutes ago
-
Balochistan accommodated all sectors, initiates flagship projects in budget 2024-25: Nosherwani41 minutes ago