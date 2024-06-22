Open Menu

Search Operations Launched To Uphold Law, Order

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Search operations launched to uphold law, order

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Police have conducted search operations in Kalar Syedan, Kahuta and adjoining areas in a bid to maintain law and order here on Saturday.

A police spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

During the search operation, a total of 34 houses, and nine shops were searched while 69 suspects were questioned.

The spokesman said that the search operations were being conducted regularly under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Rawalpindi Kahuta Women

Recent Stories

PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissi ..

PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja

20 minutes ago
 IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget ..

IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget for FY2024-25

28 minutes ago
 Interior Minister directs for strict security plan ..

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners

3 hours ago
 Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates ..

Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..

3 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function p ..

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

4 hours ago
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

19 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

19 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan