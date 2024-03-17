Search, strike operation continues in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Kohat police continue their search and strike operation on Sunday as part of efforts to uphold law and order in the area.

A spokesman for Kohat police disclosed that under a special plan, search and strike operations were carried out in different areas within the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station jurisdiction.

Eighteen suspects were apprehended during the operation, including facilitators of proclaimed offenders.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered three pistols, one repeater, dozens of cartridges, 1200 grams of hashish, 45 grams of ice, and five bottles of alcohol from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The search operation saw the active participation of a heavy contingent of police, led by ASP Muhammad Talha Arif and Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Asif Hayat.

Furthermore, targeted search operations in various areas led to action against unregistered tenants and suspects.

The police remain committed to maintaining law and order in Kohat through proactive measures aimed at curbing criminal activities.

