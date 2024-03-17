Open Menu

Search, Strike Operation Continues In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Search, strike operation continues in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Kohat police continue their search and strike operation on Sunday as part of efforts to uphold law and order in the area.

A spokesman for Kohat police disclosed that under a special plan, search and strike operations were carried out in different areas within the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station jurisdiction.

Eighteen suspects were apprehended during the operation, including facilitators of proclaimed offenders.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered three pistols, one repeater, dozens of cartridges, 1200 grams of hashish, 45 grams of ice, and five bottles of alcohol from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The search operation saw the active participation of a heavy contingent of police, led by ASP Muhammad Talha Arif and Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Asif Hayat.

Furthermore, targeted search operations in various areas led to action against unregistered tenants and suspects.

The police remain committed to maintaining law and order in Kohat through proactive measures aimed at curbing criminal activities.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Police Station Kohat Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

15 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

16 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

17 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

18 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

18 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

18 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

18 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

18 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

18 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan