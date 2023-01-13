Search & sweep operations conducted in city areas

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Lahore Police on Friday conducted search and sweep operations around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city.

Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations.

Police personnel checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had issued directions to the senior police officers including all the divisional SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present country situation.

According to the police, search operations were meant to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital. General holdup was also held by Lahore Police in different areas of the city to eradicate criminals and anti peace elements. Temporary police pickets were set up on major roads, markets, financial institutions, public places and crime hotspots.

The purpose of the general holdup was to make security more effective and curb criminals and anti peace elements,said police.