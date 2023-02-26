UrduPoint.com

Seasonal Beggars Turn To Cities To Reap 'benefits' Of Holy Month

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Seasonal beggars turn to cities to reap 'benefits' of holy month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The citizens demanded the authorities concerned take serious action to discourage beggary practices as a large number of beggars hailing from far-flung areas of the country have invaded big cities to reap large benefits during the month of Ramadan.

Like every year, hundreds of professional beggars, including women and children have been moving towards populated areas of big cities before the arrival of Ramadan, said a report aired by a private news channel.

Apart from the streets, bazaars and traffic signals the famous largest Sufi shrines have become a stronghold for seasonal beggars because visitors give a lot of money to them in the name of religious offerings, said a citizen.

"The authority concerned should crack down on these seasonal beggars, said a citizen, adding, at the same time people should also stop giving them their money and discourage this attitude of begging during Ramadan.

The number of beggars hanging around the streets has significantly increased in the past few years, said a traffic warden.

"Ramadan is the best season for begging and earning more profit, said a beggar, adding, she makes more than Rs1000 a day as people are keen to give charity in Ramadan".

Beggars were found to be involved in several crimes and also create traffic hazards, said a trader in the market.

Community members should not be sympathetic towards beggars and donate to registered charities instead, said a motorist.

"People during the holy month of Ramadan should use official charitable organizations to help the needy," said a citizen.

"Beggars in different disguises and of different ages start attacking you whenever you come out for shopping in markets, malls and bazaars, said a woman.

We could not avoid them as they would not stop nagging you wherever you go," she added.

"If beggary is not tackled tactfully, the number of seasonal beggars will continue to grow in coming months," said the social worker.

Related Topics

Traffic Same Money Women Market From Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sult ..

Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sultan Award for Youth&#039;

13 hours ago
 21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malat ..

21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malatya

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in traffic accident

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.