Seasonal Cuisine 'Saag' Symbol Of Heritage & Togetherness
Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Seasonal cuisines not only bring culinary delight but also serve as a bond that connects
traditions, relationships, and communities. One such winter specialty is "saag", a popular
dish in South Punjab, particularly in the Saraiki belt, where it is relished with chillra (rice bread)
or makai ki roti (cornbread).
Although saag with rice bread is more popular in the Saraiki region, the combination of saag
and cornbread remains a cherished treat across South Punjab and the rest of the country.
It is often served in traditional settings like patharies (family dining areas) or modern drawing
rooms, accompanied by the aromatic touch of homemade butter. Its distinct aroma often
announces to the neighborhood that saag is being prepared. This age-old tradition continues
to thrive with the same vibrancy, bringing friends and family closer over meals.
In many households, particularly in rural areas, saag preparation is an art steeped in tradition.
While city dwellers often use pressure cookers to prepare it, villagers opt for a more traditional
method. The greens are slow-cooked overnight in special clay pots over a low flame. The next
morning, they are mashed to a smooth consistency and enhanced with a flavorful tempering of
desi ghee, butter, and garlic. This method imparts a distinct richness and aroma, differentiating
village-prepared saag from its urban counterpart.
Tariq Drishak, a resident of Fazilpur, Rajanpur district, shared with APP that saag and chillra
are still prepared with great care in his household. "Since the arrival of winter, I have been
hosting weekly saag meals for friends from my region," he said, highlighting how this tradition
fosters love, strengthens relationships, and revives cultural roots.
Nutrition experts emphasize the immense health benefits of seasonal foods, with saag being
a prime example. Dr. Wisha Saeed, a PhD scholar in Food and Technology, told APP that saag
is a treasure trove of essential nutrients, including vitamins A, C, K, folic acid, calcium, iron,
and potassium. "It helps keep the body warm, boosts immunity, and strengthens bones. The
calcium and vitamin K in saag prevent sore throats, infections, and joint pain," she explained.
Dr Wisha Saeed also added saag is low in calories and rich in fiber, making it an excellent
choice for weight control, cholesterol reduction, and blood pressure maintenance. "Its digestive
benefits make it a must-have during winter," she added.
The simplicity and affordability of saag ensure its availability in markets and vegetable stalls,
making it a staple for many households. Its enduring popularity highlights how food can bridge
gaps, preserve traditions, and promote health, making saag not just a dish but a symbol of
heritage and togetherness.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues
Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A results
Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash
Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seasonal cuisine 'Saag' symbol of heritage & togetherness2 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony of 250 couples held12 minutes ago
-
PM expresses condolence over loss of lives in Muan plane crash32 minutes ago
-
Uzma Kardar terms PTI founder's ego for country's instability1 hour ago
-
Rawalpindi gas pipeline blaze, firefighters rush to scene1 hour ago
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on Jan 71 hour ago
-
Eight critically injured as fog causes multi-vehicle crash in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris bear the brunt of Indian forces' brutality in 2024, claim Hurriyat leaders2 hours ago
-
Hurriyat leaders urge UN to act decisively on Kashmir dispute2 hours ago
-
Cloudy, cold weather, with scattered rains experienced in Lahore13 hours ago
-
Even rain fails to improve air quality13 hours ago
-
Shaikh Ayaz remembered on his 27th death anniversary13 hours ago