Seasonal cuisine 'Saag' symbol of heritage & togetherness

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Seasonal cuisines not only bring culinary delight but also serve as a bond that connects

traditions, relationships, and communities. One such winter specialty is "saag", a popular

dish in South Punjab, particularly in the Saraiki belt, where it is relished with chillra (rice bread)

or makai ki roti (cornbread).

Although saag with rice bread is more popular in the Saraiki region, the combination of saag

and cornbread remains a cherished treat across South Punjab and the rest of the country.

It is often served in traditional settings like patharies (family dining areas) or modern drawing

rooms, accompanied by the aromatic touch of homemade butter. Its distinct aroma often

announces to the neighborhood that saag is being prepared. This age-old tradition continues

to thrive with the same vibrancy, bringing friends and family closer over meals.

In many households, particularly in rural areas, saag preparation is an art steeped in tradition.

While city dwellers often use pressure cookers to prepare it, villagers opt for a more traditional

method. The greens are slow-cooked overnight in special clay pots over a low flame. The next

morning, they are mashed to a smooth consistency and enhanced with a flavorful tempering of

desi ghee, butter, and garlic. This method imparts a distinct richness and aroma, differentiating

village-prepared saag from its urban counterpart.

Tariq Drishak, a resident of Fazilpur, Rajanpur district, shared with APP that saag and chillra

are still prepared with great care in his household. "Since the arrival of winter, I have been

hosting weekly saag meals for friends from my region," he said, highlighting how this tradition

fosters love, strengthens relationships, and revives cultural roots.

Nutrition experts emphasize the immense health benefits of seasonal foods, with saag being

a prime example. Dr. Wisha Saeed, a PhD scholar in Food and Technology, told APP that saag

is a treasure trove of essential nutrients, including vitamins A, C, K, folic acid, calcium, iron,

and potassium. "It helps keep the body warm, boosts immunity, and strengthens bones. The

calcium and vitamin K in saag prevent sore throats, infections, and joint pain," she explained.

Dr Wisha Saeed also added saag is low in calories and rich in fiber, making it an excellent

choice for weight control, cholesterol reduction, and blood pressure maintenance. "Its digestive

benefits make it a must-have during winter," she added.

The simplicity and affordability of saag ensure its availability in markets and vegetable stalls,

making it a staple for many households. Its enduring popularity highlights how food can bridge

gaps, preserve traditions, and promote health, making saag not just a dish but a symbol of

heritage and togetherness.