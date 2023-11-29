Seasonal discharge of Mangla Dam water continues without any pause

Besides the seasonal scheduled power production, the discharge of water from the country’s second-largest Mangla dam is underway reducing the water level in the reservoir to 1177.15 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 3.026 MAF on Wednesday

MIRPUR (AJK) : November 29 (APP) ;, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Besides the seasonal scheduled power production, the discharge of water from the country’s second-largest Mangla dam is underway reducing the water level in the reservoir to 1177.15 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 3.026 MAF on Wednesday.

As a result of the continual due inflow of water during the ongoing season, the water level in the country's 2nd largest reservoir Mangla Dam was recorded as 1180.00 feet after the discharge of 64.85 feet of water from the reservoir by Monday.

Mangla Dam stands largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, this year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir. official sources told APP on Wednesday.

At present 3.026.00 million acre-feet (MAF) of water is available in the Mangla dam reservoir, the media wing of WAPDA told the news agency.

The inflows of the Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir was recorded as 5600 cusecs with outflows of 30000 cusecs of water from the dam on Wednesday.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Wednesday:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 21900 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7300 cusecs and Outflows 7300 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 13200 cusecs and Outflow 13200, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 5600 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7400 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 56800 cusecs and Outflows 50300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 48300 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 45000 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 46700 cusecs and Outflows 39900 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 36900 cusecs and Outflows 16500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 9000 cusecs and Outflows 700 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 12900 cusecs and Outflow 6400 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 7800 cusecs and Outflows 2800 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1498.96 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 3.106 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1177.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.027 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.70 feet, maximum level 649 feet, live storage today 0.053 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Wednesday.