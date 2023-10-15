Seasonal discharge of water from fully impounded Mangla Dam continues

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) : Oct 15 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Along with the due seasonal power production, the stipulated normal discharge of water from the country’s biggest Mangla dam continued as the water level in the reservoir reduced to 1213.75 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 5.245 MAF on Sunday.

As a result of the continual due inflow of water during the ongoing season, the water level in the country's largest reservoir Mangla Dam was recorded as 1213.75 feet after discharge of 28.25 feet of water from the reservoir by Sunday.

Mangla Dam stands the biggest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country and was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17 as seasonal impounding of the reservoir. official sources told APP on Sunday.

At present 5.245 million acre-feet (MAF) of water is available in the Mangla dam reservoir, the media wing of WAPDA told the news agency.

The inflows of the Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir were recorded as 10100 cusecs with outflows of the same 40000 cusecs of water from the dam.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma along with the reservoir levels and the barrages remained on Sunday as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 37700 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 11200 cusecs and Outflows 11200 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 19900 cusecs and Outflow 19900, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 10100 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 11800 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 52700 cusecs and Outflows 45700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 48400 cusecs and Outflows 58000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 57900 cusecs and Outflows 57900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 65300 cusecs and Outflows 57000 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 56500 cusecs and Outflows 20900 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 19500 cusecs and Outflows 2400 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 18700 cusecs and Outflow 8300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 10200 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1528.98 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.630 Million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1213.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.245 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.051 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah, and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera, and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Sunday.